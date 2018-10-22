Author Mustich to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a talk and book signing with James Mustich Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Mustich is an author, longtime bookseller and cofounder of the acclaimed book catalogue A Common Reader.

He will discuss and sign copies of his recent book, “1,000 Books to Read Before You Die.”

The list encompasses fiction, poetry, science and science fiction, memoir, travel writing, biography, children’s books, history books.

Mustich began his career in bookselling at an independent book store in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., in the early 1980s.

In 1986 he co-founded, and was for two decades the guiding force behind A Common Reader.

He subsequently worked as an editorial and product development consultant for publishers and booksellers, and is currently vice president for digital product at Barnes & Noble.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.