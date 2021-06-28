Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 12:44 a.m.
1 of11 A couple prepare to receive a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Staff prepare to take COVID-19 tests at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People queue in their cars to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney Friday, June 25, 2021. Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday after a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lewins/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days.
Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday. Perth in the west made masks compulsory for three days and warned a lockdown could follow after a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago.