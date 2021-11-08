Australia announces policy to boost electric car sales ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 9:46 p.m.
1 of8 An electric car gets charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 An electric car gets charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Electric cars get charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles with a 250 million Australian dollar ($185 million) plan that partners with private enterprise to accelerate the rollout of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refueling stations across the nation. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 An electric car gets charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 An electric car gets charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles weeks after his government was accused at a U.N. conference in Scotland of being a laggard in fighting climate change.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the price of the technology would reduce in time and offered no subsidies to buyers of electric cars.