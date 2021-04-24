Australia and New Zealand commemorate war dead on Anzac Day ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 8:47 p.m.
1 of9 Veterans chat ahead of the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Veterans march during the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Veterans march during the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A New Zealand Maori warrior marches during the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A girl runs with a flag ahead of the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Naval personnel march during the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute to their war dead Sunday as both nations prepared to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan.
The neighboring countries commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that provided the soldiers’ first combat of World War I.