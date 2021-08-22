Austin seeks 'creative' ways to get Americans out of Kabul

3
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid a range of security threats, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.
Austin told ABC's “This Week” that as President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will recommend whether to give it more time. Tens of thousands of Americans and others have yet to flown out of the country.