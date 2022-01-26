Auschwitz museum launches program to fight indifference

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum is launching a new foundation that will distribute grants globally to groups that come up with novel ways to fight indifference to hatred and discrimination.

The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation was announced on Wednesday, on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation, by Soviet forces in 1945, of the World War II Nazi death camp in German-occupied Poland. January 27 was also designated years ago by the United Nations as the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day.