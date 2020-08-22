Aurora seeks volunteers to boost census response rate

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Aurora is looking to volunteers to boost residents' participation in the US Census.

Mayor Richard Irvin said participation is at 72% citywide ahead of the September 30 deadline to respond but some areas are below 60%.

Volunteers will visit the 25 neighborhoods with the lowest participation rates on Tuesday and again on Sept. 25 to talk to residents and distribute information about the census, he said.

Census data is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets.

“What we do now will impact our community for the next decade,” Irvin said.

Volunteers can sign up on the city's website. The city will provide them with badges and protective equipment.