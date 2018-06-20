Aurichio to give talk, sign books

The Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will hold a discussion and book signing with Adrienne Aurichio June 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Aurichio, editor, long-time collaborator and wife of the late photographer Bill Eppridge, will visit the store in celebration of the book “Becoming Barbra” (Rizzoli, $39.95), a collection of Eppridge’s photographs of Barbara Streisand.

The event will be held in the lounge at the Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa in town.

Tickets are $50, which includes a signed copy of the book and light refreshments, and can be purchased at the 2 Green Hill Road bookshop through June 15.