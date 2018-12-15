Audits: $53M of missile motors wrongly listed as not working

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Department of Defense audit found that $53 million of ballistic missile motors stored at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah were inaccurately designated as not working.

The Standard-Examiner reports that spokeswoman Leah Bryant said "training issues" at some Air Force units resulted in items being listed inaccurately as "unserviceable but repairable" instead of being listed correctly as "serviceable."

Bryant is chief spokeswoman for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. The center serves as headquarters for the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Systems Directorate at Hill.

The audit said a redesigned process for checking the condition of equipment found that the missile motors' conditions were listed erroneously.

Bryant says corrective steps are taking place.