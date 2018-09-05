Auditions set for cemetery tour

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington is seeking experienced and non-experienced actors for its 11th annual Cemetery Tour.

Auditions will be held Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., with rehearsals to be held Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Doug Winkel of the Washington Dramalites will serve as director. Martha Winkel of Dramalites will be costume director.

Seven male and five female principal actors are sought to represent the 18th and 19th centuries.

The tour, set for Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., will consist of a candlelit tour through the Washington Green Cemetery to “meet” residents from Washington’s past.

The tour will begin at the museum at 5 Wykeham Road.

A rain date of Oct. 28 is planned.

Students in grades eight through 12 can earn community service hours.

For more information, email Lisa Breese at info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.