Audit: More than $17,000 improperly paid; $15,000 recovered

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Tax Commission has recovered more than $15,000 in what its chairman says were unearned wages paid to its former administrator.

The figure is in a letter commission chairman Lawrence Chehardy wrote to state auditors in response to findings that former administrator Charles Abels III collected more than $17,600 in wages and expenses to which he wasn't entitled. The findings and response were released Monday by Louisiana's Legislative Auditor.

State police arrested Abels in January in connection with malfeasance allegations. However, Baton Rouge's district attorney hasn't said whether formal charges will be filed. Abels' attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, declines comment on audit specifics but notes that Abels was a salaried employee. She says he was on call around the clock.

The commission oversees local assessors and handles taxpayer appeals.