Audit: California prison program illegally spent $1.3M

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison program that employs inmates illegally spent $1.3 million on goods and salaries, including $82,000 in artificial turf that has gone unused, as part of a pattern of “gross misconduct," state auditors said Tuesday.
They recommended disciplinary action against California Prison Industry Authority employees who authorized the spending and also executives they said repeatedly circumvented state civil service laws to favor relatives and friends for jobs and promotions.