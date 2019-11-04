Auction to benefit HVA this month

The Housatonic Valley Association will on Nov. 10 hold its annual auction to help fund HVA’s water and land conservation work across the Housatonic Valley.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Washington Primary School, 11 School St. in Washington.

Christine Baranski, HVA board member and star of CBS’s “The Good Fight” and the movie “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” is chair of the benefit auction committee.

Joining Christine on the committee are co-chairs Linda Allard, Rebecca Neary and Alexandra Peters, as well as Jack and Pam Baker, John Favreau, Pat Lahoud, Margo Martindale, Diane Meier, Seth and Alexi Meyers, and Anne Swift and Lee Lord.

Auctioneer CK Swett will lead the auction at 3 p.m.

Chris Zaima of Washington will bring design expertise to the setting, along with Debby Bennett of Kent Greenhouse and Gardens.

Music will be provided by the Sean Sheridan Band, and Executive Cuisine in New Milford will provide the food.

Cocktails and wine will be available.

The auction lineup of donations will include vacation and weekend getaways, as well as theater and sporting event tickets, dining, home furnishings, antiques, artwork, outdoor gear and more.

For more information and reservations, call 860-672-6678 or visit hvatoday.org.

Founded in 1941, HVA is dedicated to protecting the entire Housatonic River Watershed.

The watershed includes about 2,000 square miles of land stretching from western Massachusetts through western Connecticut and eastern New York to Long Island Sound.

offices are in Cornwall Bridge, Stockbridge, Mass., and Wassaic, N.Y.