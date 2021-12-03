Auckland reopens as New Zealand tries new virus approach NICK PERRY, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 1:56 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Bars, restaurants and gyms reopened in Auckland on Friday as the last major parts of a lockdown that lasted more than 100 days ended.
New Zealand has begun a new phase in its coronavirus response in which there won’t be lockdowns but people will be required to be fully vaccinated — and prove it with vaccine passes — in order to access many services.