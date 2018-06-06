Attorney in bikini baristas lawsuit wants out of case

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An attorney representing a group of bikini baristas and a coffee chain owner in a lawsuit challenging the city of Everett over its dress code ordinances is seeking to leave the case.

The Daily Herald reports Seattle attorney Derek Newman is requesting for a judge grant him permission to leave.

According to court documents filed last month, Newman says there has been a "substantial breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" and his clients are not listening.

In his court motion, Newman says he has warned his clients about unpaid bills and suggested they find a new attorney.

Newman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Hillbilly Hotties owner Jovanna Edge referred questions to a spokesman. Schuyler Lifschultz says a new attorney should be added to the case in the coming days.

