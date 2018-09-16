Attorney asks judge not to dismiss courthouse mold lawsuit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — An attorney has asked a Spartanburg County judge not to dismiss a lawsuit filed by 10 courthouse employees who say they got sick from exposure to mold in the courthouse.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that attorney Jan Hinson filed the motion Friday morning on behalf of her clients.

Spartanburg County is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Hinson said Spartanburg County wants the employees involved in the lawsuit to handle their complaints as workers compensation claims.

Spartanburg County Administrator Jim Hipp declined Friday to comment about the case

Employees claimed a number of mold-related ailments, including eye irritation, nose bleeds, shortness of breath, tightness of chest, fatigue, ringing in ears and burning nostrils.