Attorney: Man was shot in back by Los Angeles County deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a young man killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy said Wednesday that an independent autopsy revealed 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot five times in the back.

The autopsy was performed by the independent forensic pathologist after the Sheriff’s Department placed a security hold on a report by the county’s medical examiner-coroner office, attorney Adam Shea said in a statement that called for release of the official autopsy.

Guardado was shot June 18 in the Gardena area.

The Sheriff’s Department has said patrolling deputies saw Guardado talking to someone in a car blocking a driveway and that Guardado had a gun.

According to the department, Guardado saw the deputies and ran, leading to a chase.

A deputy fired at Guardado, who was struck in the torso and died at the scene.

Family members and friends said Guardado worked as a security guard at a nearby auto body shop.

The Sheriff’s Department said he was too young to be licensed as a guard, wasn’t wearing a uniform and had a loaded “ghost” gun that appeared to have been pieced together from different parts, lacked a serial number and had an illegal high-capacity magazine.

Investigators have said they don’t believe Guardado fired at deputies.