Attorney General: OK to post list of write-in candidates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general says it is OK for election officials to post a list of certified write-in candidates at polling places.

The opinion from Democrat Andy Beshear's office could give a boost to at least six current and former teachers running as write-in candidates for the state legislature.

In Kentucky, votes only count for write-in candidates if the candidate files a letter of intent by the fourth Friday in October with the Secretary of State or the county clerk.

Election officials have trained poll workers to not post the list of certified write-in candidates for fear it would violate the state's ban on electioneering. But Beshear's office said posting the list would not break the law because the lists would not advocate people to vote for or against a candidate.