Attorney General Maura Healey lists legislative priorities

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is listing some of her top priorities for the new legislative session on Beacon Hill.

Among the measures the Democrat said she's backing Tuesday is a bill that would require "bodyworks" businesses be regulated by the state to help prevent human trafficking. Illicit massage or bodyworks businesses are sometimes used as fronts by those trafficking women for sex.

Another bill Healey is co-sponsoring is aimed at protecting the declining number of honeybees, wild bees and other pollinators in Massachusetts. The bill would restrict the sale of neonicotinoid pesticide products to certified commercial applicators, private applicators, or licensed applicators.

Other bills backed by Healey would address violations of wage and hour laws, allow continued use of statewide grand juries and ensure the confidentiality of sensitive victim information.