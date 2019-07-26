Attorney: Coastal models are public property.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A lawyer for a Louisiana government agency has told a state judge that computer models of the Mississippi River Delta and the Louisiana coastline that were built for the agency are public property.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the attorney for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority made that assertion Thursday. It happened shortly before attorneys for scientist Ehab Meselhe agreed to settle a public-records lawsuit against the Water Institute of the Gulf.

Meselhe recently left the institute for a Tulane University post. That led to controversy over whether models created by the institute for the state were "trade secrets" or public records.

Meselhe and a colleague had briefly faced federal criminal charges alleging theft of trade secrets from the institute — charges that were soon dropped.

