LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The State Capitol courtyards should start to bloom next year as work gets underway on a long-planned landscaping project.

Meanwhile, the group of former state senators who raised nearly $1.4 million for the courtyard gardens are embarking on a new venture.

Their goal this time is to explore options for developing the fifth-floor area overlooking the Capitol's Rotunda. The area has been vacant and closed to the public for most of the building's history.

From the second floor, visitors can see only a line of columns and the stone railings that encircle the Rotunda just below the mosaic of virtues in the dome.

"At the moment it's completely unused, largely for security purposes," said former Sen. Bob Wickersham.

The former legislators group is working with BVH Architecture to come up with ideas for using the space. Wickersham suggested that one possibility would be to display exhibits.

That's how the space was used when it was open briefly to the public during the 1980s, said Bob Ripley, the longtime administrator for the Office of the Capitol Commission. It housed a display about construction of the Capitol.

But the area required constant staff supervision to prevent people from throwing or dropping things over the railings, he said. Even so, there were some close calls. The cost of staffing has been a barrier to opening the area, which was originally intended to be an overlook, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Ripley said a number of capitol buildings have similar overlooks.

The current effort will look at ways to secure the area, perhaps by installing glass panels so visitors could still look down but not put themselves or others at risk.

The former legislators group hopes to have a report on possible options by the end of September. That could be used to develop cost projections, which would be a first step toward finding money for the work.

The former lawmakers successfully raised private funds to install landscaping in the four courtyard areas and to create an endowment for its maintenance. Wickersham said the effort is within $10,000 of its $1.4 million goal and the project looks to be coming in under budget, even after adding benches that were not part of the original plan.

Ripley praised their accomplishment, saying it had been a longtime dream to see the courtyards landscaped as Capitol architect Bertram Goodhue and landscape architect Ernst H. Herminghaus intended. Gardens installed during the 1930s were not maintained and eventually had to be removed.

"It's a tremendous achievement and, frankly, one I did not expect to see completed in my lifetime," he said of the current landscape plan.

Major construction of the gardens is scheduled for next spring, but the work cannot be completed until after a major heating, ventilation and air-conditioning project is done, Ripley said.

The HVAC project includes removing and upgrading windows throughout the lower levels of the building. That means perimeter plantings in three courtyards will have to wait until the windows are reinstalled there.

Only the southwest courtyard, which is being done during the first phase of the HVAC project, can be completed. The first phase of the HVAC project is on track to be finished by Nov. 1, Ripley said.

