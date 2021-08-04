Attack targeting acting Afghan defense minister left 8 dead RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 3:57 a.m.
1 of15 An Afghan national army soldier, left, stands guard near debris following an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. A powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital Tuesday in an attack that apparently targeted the country's acting defense minister. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing attack that targeted Afghanistan’s acting defense minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20, authorities said Wednesday. The deputy minister was not hurt in the attack claimed by Taliban insurgents.
The blast went off late Tuesday in a heavily guarded upscale neighborhood of the capital of Kabul. It was followed by a gun battle that also left four militants dead, authorities said.