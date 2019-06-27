Atlantic Packaging expanding, creating 10 new jobs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Atlantic Packaging is expanding and creating 10 new jobs in the process.

The company announced Thursday that it is adding a 100,000-square-foot (9290.3 square-meters) expansion to its Dorchester County facility. Officials say the expansion is designed for distribution and warehousing and will allow for an increase in production and warehouse capacity.

WCIV-TV reports the Summerville location opened in 2007 and the new facility is expected to be operational by this fall.

