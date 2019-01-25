Atlantic City rail line shutdown to continue into spring

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The shutdown of rail service between Philadelphia and Atlantic City is going to last a few more months.

New Jersey Transit announced Friday it plans to resume service on the line sometime in the second quarter, which begins April 1.

Atlantic City customers will continue to get 25 percent discounts on tickets for alternate bus and rail lines.

The trains haven't been running since September when NJ Transit was scrambling to install a federally mandated emergency braking system on all its lines by Dec. 31.

The Atlantic City line, Raritan Valley Line service to and from New York and shuttle service between Princeton Junction and Princeton remain suspended.

NJ Transit says causes include an engineer shortage and equipment availability.

Federal approval is needed before the lines resume operation.