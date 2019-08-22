Atlantic City casino profits down 6.8% in 2nd quarter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's nine casinos saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 7% in the second quarter of this year.

It's the latest indication that the addition of two new casinos last summer is making things more difficult for properties that were there earlier.

Statistics released Thursday by New Jersey regulators show the casinos posted a collecting operating profit of $159.3 million, down 6.8 percent from the second quarter of 2018.

The Hard Rock and Ocean casinos opened the last week of June 2018.

Their presence in the market has helped drive down gross operating profit, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges. It's a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City market.

For the first half of this year, it is down nearly 17%.