Atlanta transit agency proposes timeline for big projects

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's public transit agency has laid out a preliminary timeline for new construction projects that puts off some highly anticipated items to 2035 and later.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week that the plan by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority calls for launching two bus rapid transit lines and making other bus improvement by 2025. Construction would also start in the coming years on a streetcar extension.

But light rail along a portion of a popular urban trail known as the Atlanta Beltline would take longer. The full light-rail network in the plan would not be completed until after 2040, and that would include only two-thirds of the Beltline loop.

Kay Stephenson, with the group Beltline Rail Now, told the Journal-Constitution she was hoping for a more ambitious timeline.