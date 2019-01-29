Atlanta preps for possible snow, ice ahead of Super Bowl

FILE-In this Jan. 29, 2014 aerial file photo, abandoned cars at I-75 headed northbound near the Chattahoochee River overpass are piled up in the median of the ice-covered interstate after a winter snow storm, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100 flights have been canceled at Atlanta's airport and city leaders say they fear ice could slicken streets and freeways just as thousands of fans begin pouring into town for Super Bowl 53.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday for Atlanta, a city known for grinding to a halt in relatively light snowfalls.

Delta Air Lines is "proactively" canceling about 170 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its main hub, the Atlanta-based airline announced late Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said state offices in more than 30 counties in the northern part of the state would be closed Tuesday, including those in the Atlanta area.