Athletic trainer gets jail for giving alcohol to minors

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A woman who worked as an athletic trainer in eastern Nebraska has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for giving alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students.

Ashley Torske, 27, of Bellevue, was sentenced last week in Cass County after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped four counts of procuring alcohol for a minor.

Prosecutors said Torske admitted to investigators that she had given alcohol to minors in December and January. Torske worked for an athletic training company, not the Plattsmouth Community Schools.

Torske is set to begin serving her sentence in the Cass County Jail on June 1.