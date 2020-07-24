Mayapple Hill Farm on Merryall Road in New Milford is a small family farm run by the Pouder family. Sheep are among the animals raised on the land that has been in agricultural use for nearly three centuries. In addition, the farm offers pastured pork, wool, yarn, woolen blankets, fruit, small-batches of maple syrup, goat milk soap and other locally produced items.
Mayapple Hill Farm on Merryall Road in New Milford is a small family farm run by the Pouder family. Sheep are among the animals raised on the land that has been in agricultural use for nearly three centuries.
Mayapple Hill Farm on Merryall Road in New Milford is a small family farm run by the Pouder family. Sheep are among the animals raised on the land that has been in agricultural use for nearly three centuries. In addition, the farm offers pastured pork, wool, yarn, woolen blankets, fruit, small-batches of maple syrup, goat milk soap and other locally produced items.
Mayapple Hill Farm on Merryall Road in New Milford is a small family farm run by the Pouder family. Sheep are among the animals raised on the land that has been in agricultural use for nearly three centuries.