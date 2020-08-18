Shooting wounds 5, including boy, 15; 2 other teens shot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in northwest Philadelphia and three teens were wounded in that shooting and in two others elsewhere as a recent surge of gun violence in the city showed no sign of abating, police said.

The gunfire was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, a police spokesman said. An 18-year-old male was shot twice in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old youth shot in the leg was listed in serious condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the hand and arm, and two other men aged 20 and 21 were also wounded.

No arrests were immediately reported and police said the motive for the gunfire wasn't immediately known.

Two other teenagers were wounded in shootings elsewhere in the city earlier in the afternoon. Shortly after noon in north Philadelphia, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and shortly before 2:30 in west Philadelphia a 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition.