At least 4 people found dead in home in New Mexico suburb

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — At least four people were found dead in a home in a suburb of Albuquerque on Christmas Day, local media reported.

Rio Rancho police Capt. Andrew Rodriguez said officers “found four people inside the residence deceased as a result of what we believe to be gunshot wounds.”

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, Rodriguez said.