At least 10 killed, 30 missing in Nepal landslides

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain on Friday killed at least 10 people and left 30 others missing in Nepal, officials said.

Seven people died when mudslides hit three different spots around the resort town of Pokhara, police official Subash Hamal said.

Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, is popular among tourists and serves as a base for trekkers heading up to mountain trails.

Just north of Pokhara, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses.

Government administrator Mahesh Subedi said so far three bodies had been pulled out but 30 more are still missing.

Roads were also blocked by mudslides, making rescue efforts difficult while continuing rains prevented helicopter flights.

Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that began in June and lasts up to September.

This story corrects the location of Pokhara.