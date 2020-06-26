At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting

Law enforcement enter the C1 building to the west of the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse during an active shooter situation, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Police say officers are searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital after at least one person was shot and wounded. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) less Law enforcement enter the C1 building to the west of the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse during an active shooter situation, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Police say officers are searching for a gunman at ... more Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officers were searching for a gunman in and around a warehouse in the Illinois state capital Friday after at least one person was shot and wounded, the police chief said.

Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m.

One person was confirmed to have been shot and police were trying to determine if anyone else was hit, Police Commander Brian Oakes said at a news conference. He provided no information about the person who was shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Police were searching the large complex of buildings although it was “doubtful” that the shooter was still on the scene, Oakes said.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company's website. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that buses were called to the scene to take employees away.

Police closed Adlai Stevenson Drive, a major east-west-thoroughfare on the city’s south edge and were diverting traffic away from the area that is littered with office buildings, retail businesses, restaurants ad auto shops. A long-established residential area lies to the south of the warehouse.