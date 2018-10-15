At least 1 person killed after car goes into Illinois River

HAVANA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another person possibly missing after a car drove down a boat ramp into the Illinois River.

Police say emergency crews responded Saturday night to the boat ramp in the central Illinois city of Havana and began a search-and-rescue operation.

Rescue crews found a man's body about two hours later and pronounced dead at the scene. The Mason County coroner's office identified the man as 35-year-old Aaron Anderson of Canton.

Havana police say a witness believed two people were inside the car, but a search that resumed Sunday in the area about 40 miles southwest of Peoria didn't find a second victim.