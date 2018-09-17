At Pyongyang trade fair, North Korea is ready to make a deal

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Vendors selling everything from car batteries to "kangaroo essence" health pills have descended on Pyongyang for an international trade fair.

North Korea continues to be one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world, but this year's trade fair, which opened in Pyongyang on Monday, includes more than 320 companies. It's making something of a comeback, with a flood of Chinese entrepreneurs taking part.

Almost all of the companies with stalls at the fair were from North Korea or China. But a Russian medical technology company was selling heart-beat monitoring wrist watches and a New Zealand company was selling kangaroo capsules.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was due to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang later this week for the leaders' third summit since April.