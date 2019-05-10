Astor-White exhibit under way

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” featuring photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library, through June 25.

In 1975 arriving in Russia, Astor-White traveled to many parts of the USSR unknown to most Americans.

She witnessed first-hand cultures of remote villages from deserts to mountain regions all the while capturing the faces, the dress, the mannerisms with her camera.

Her pictures were shot on film — the old Kodachrome and Kodacolor.

They were reprinted and restored from old snapshots, scanned into a computer, color corrected and then printed out on a digital printer, with the technological expertise provided by Thomas A. White.

They retain the soft edges and tones of the film era, unlike the sharp digital edges resulting from today’s imaging, which gives the feeling of what they are — a record of a time that now exists only in history.

Following a full-time move to Sherman in 1988, the photographer and her husband, Thomas White, bred and raised Arabian horses on their farm here.

She also served for six years as vice chairman of the Sherman Conservation Commission and most recently for six years represented the Town of Sherman on the Northwest Regional Mental Health Board.

The 1 Sherman Center library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the library at 860-354-2455.