Assembly Speaker Vos asks Evers to lower flags for Limbaugh

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is asking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags on state buildings in honor of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Limbaugh has been lauded as a towering figure in conservatism and and media and has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He was also a highly divisive figure, criticized for making derogatory comments about marginalized communities, including the LGBT community, AIDS patients and women.