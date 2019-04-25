Assembly OKs gun show ban at San Diego fairgrounds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has voted to ban gun and ammunition sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego County.

The chamber's Thursday vote now sends the bill to the state Senate. It's one of two efforts in the Legislature to ban gun shows on state-owned properties. Another bill to ban gun sales at Cow Palace fairground near San Francisco is in the Senate.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds host the Crossroads Gun Show of the West annually. The property is owned by the state and managed by the 22nd District Agricultural Association.

NBC San Diego reports the association voted last year to postpone gun shows on the property for one year.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria of San Diego, a Democrat, says community members do not want gun shows at the fairground.