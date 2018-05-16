Asks for support for Memorial Day parade

To the Editor:

Once again, Memorial Day is at hand and it is a time for all of us who value the freedom we all share today to give thanks to the veteran, living and dead, who sacrificed so we can sleep, work, play and enjoy life in a peaceful country.

From time to time we are reminded of the sacrifice and the tragedy of war when we lose a comrade, a son, a daughter, a father, a mother, an uncle, an aunt, a nephew or a niece whose blank check on their lives for the defense of freedom has been filled in full.

To grasp the reality of the tremendous sacrifices being made today, to defend our freedom, visit all of the local cemeteries and reflect on the lost dreams that were given up so that we could realize our dreams and do the things we do this very day.

The upcoming Memorial Day ceremony in New Milford this year will commence from the New Milford Public Library steps May 28 at 10 a.m.

As a show of support for our “defenders of freedom,” we ask that each and every one of you come out and pay the proper respect for the veterans that they deserve.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the VFW Hall, 11 Avery Road, New Milford, at 10 a.m.

The veteran of today is respected and revered by millions of Americans nationwide, and in the continuing tradition to honor them and to maintain the legacy of their efforts for the “altar of freedom,” we look forward to seeing each and every one of you at the ceremony.

God has blessed us with this great nation and has blessed us with the veterans who secure the freedom that we share today.

Please honor them so their sacrifices are not in vain.

Jeffrey McBreairty

On behalf of the New Milford Veterans Committee