Asian shares rise amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose moderately Monday amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's benchmark closed less than 0.1% higher at 29,685.37, in the first Tokyo market reaction to a weekend by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with President Joe Biden over the weekend. Suga also spoke with the Pfizer chief executive, asking to ensure a more steady supply of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Japan has lagged other wealthy nations, with barely 1% of its population inoculated so far.