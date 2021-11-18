Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks fall back YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 3:06 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.3% to finish at 29,598.66, although it had momentarily picked up after major business daily Nikkei reported Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will propose Friday a government stimulus package totaling a record 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion). The rally quickly ran out of steam as more sobering concerns, such as the coronavirus pandemic, weighed in.