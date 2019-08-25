Ash-tree killing pest is spreading in Grand Isle County

ALBURG, Vt. (AP) — The state says an ash tree-killing pest found in some areas of the Vermont is spreading in Grand Isle County.

Vermont's agriculture agency and the state's Department of Forest Parks and Recreation say emerald ash borers were found in two traps in Alburg in early August. That's the second town in the county where the pest has been confirmed.

The emerald ash borer has killed millions of ash trees in North America.

The pest, which is native to Asia, was first found in Michigan in 2002. It was discovered in Vermont in February of 2018 and has been confirmed in five counties since then.

The state is reminding Vermonters to be sure that a purchase or transportation of log length of split firewood will not spread the invasive beetle.