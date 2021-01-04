As post-holiday infections surge, Lebanon gears for lockdown SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 6:23 a.m.
1 of3 A Lebanese couple celebrate the New Year Eve at restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Lebanon ended the year with more than 3,500 newly registered infections of coronavirus and 12 new deaths as its health minister rang appealed to Lebanese to take precautions while celebrating to avoid what he called wasting sacrifices made in combatting the virus. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is gearing up for a new nationwide lockdown, as officials vowed Monday to take stricter measures against the coronavirus following the holiday season, which saw a large increase in infections and caused jitters in the country's already-battered health sector.
First responders say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day while hospitals report near-full occupancy in beds and ICUs.