As election looms, Louisiana lawmakers return for session

FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, and Senate President John Alario, talk after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the opening of the state legislature session in Baton Rouge, La. The brokering of a hard-fought tax deal to stabilize the budget hasn't ended Louisiana's financial feuds as lawmakers return for their annual legislative session. The session starts Monday, April 8, 2019, with new fights between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders over spending. less FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, and Senate President John Alario, talk after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the opening of the state legislature ... more Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close As election looms, Louisiana lawmakers return for session 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are opening their annual legislative session squabbling over finances, readying for hot-topic debates and striving to draw voters' attention in an election year.

The 60-day regular session begins midday Monday.

The session features none of the fears of deep, damaging cuts that marked budget debates for the last decade. But financial feuds remain front and center.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders are at loggerheads about how much the state should spend in the budget year starting July 1. But both sides agree on giving teachers a pay raise.

Other contentious debates are planned on Louisiana's use of the death penalty, the legalization of sports betting, the loosening of marijuana penalties and a proposal to ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.