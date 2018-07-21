As Trump weathers firestorm, Barletta picks up a shield

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As President Donald Trump found himself under pressure from his party this past week, Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania reached for his shield.

Barletta is running for U.S. Senate with the expectation of substantial support from Trump. He hails from a northeastern Pennsylvania congressional district that strongly backed Trump in 2016 and he was one of Trump's earliest backers in Congress in the presidential primary.

While some prominent Republicans in Congress this week pushed back on Trump or criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Barletta.

Barletta instead attacked Democrats for criticizing Trump's performance at the Helsinki summit with Putin and echoed the White House in stressing the potential for U.S.-Russia cooperation in world affairs.

Asked whether Barletta thinks Trump went too soft on Putin, Barletta's campaign didn't answer.