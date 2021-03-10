As COVID restrictions ease, Litchfield event venues, entertainers prepare

LITCHFIELD — Excitement is in the air for many Litchfield area event venues and entertainers, as after a year they can once again hold larger events — both indoors and outdoors.
Due to low COVID-19 infections and a steady decrease in hospitalizations, there will be a significant easing of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions starting March 19. According to the new restrictions, commercial gatherings such as wedding halls will be limited to 100 people indoors and 200 outside. Previous restrictions capped these venues at 50 percent occupancy.