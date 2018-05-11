Arts center to open season May 11

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will kick off its 2018 season with a May 11 square dancing event.

Future programs will include “Great American Songbook” with Jessica Smith and Tom Morris May 12; Spiritual Sounds drums and crystal music May 18; Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts, May 19; LUMOS with Al Burgasser and Susanna Marker May 25; music by traditional American instruments with Greg McClure and Rob Brereton May 26; songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker June 1; guitar music with Mrs. Smith June 2; gender neutral square dancing June 8; rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan June 9; music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas June 15; a program about female composers with Brianne Chasanoff June 16; songs of life and love with George Mallas June 22; a staged reading of “Twilight of the Gods” June 23; classic American folk music by John Bolster and Susan Reid Bozso June 29; a cabaret with Alan Clark June 30; a concert featuring local talent with Clare Costello and Tyler Mahard July 6; songs of life with Mike Latini and Jim Nowak July 7; square dancing July 13; banjos, dulcimers and harmonies with Sally Rogers and Howie Burston July 14; satiric, ironic and comedic songs with David Goldenburg July 20; a program with David Roth July 21; and Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts, July 28.

Also, singing storyteller Dave Ray Aug. 3; music by Song Horse featuring Chuck Cundari, Felicia Michael and Nancy Janutolo Aug. 4; square dancing Aug. 10; American folk music and dance with Atwater/Donnelly Aug. 11; blues night with Dean Snellback and Phil Spillane Aug. 17; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Al Burgasser Aug. 18; country rock with Charm City Exiles Aug. 24; Appalachian and world music by Wild Cat Creek Aug. 25; a John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton Aug. 31; a Labor Day road rally, bike tour and 5K with music Sept. 1; Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler Sept. 7; traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez Sept. 8; square dancing Sept. 14; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Don Lowe Sept. 15; piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck Sept. 22; American folk music sing-along Sept. 28; and a Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso Sept. 29.

Memberships provide admission to any 10 performances. Ticket prices for individual performances will vary.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.

It receives support from the Connecticut Community Foundation and the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

For the complete schedule, ticket and membership information, visit the center’s website.