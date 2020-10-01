Arts center to offer virtual, in-person classes

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its upcoming virtual and in-studio art classes

In addition, open studio is now open.

In-studio courses will include a six-week cartooning course for ages 9 and up Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; a six-week advanced pottery wheel course for ages 9 and up Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.; a six-week multimedia course for ages 7 to 14 Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; a six-week clay hand-building course for ages 6 and 7 Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and a three-week clay sculpture course for ages 8 and up Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Virtual classes will include a six-week drawing and introduction to color course for ages 9 and up Tuesdays or Fridays from 4 to 5:50 p.m.; a six-week clay hand-building course for ages 8 and up Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.;

In addition, adult clay hand-building, adult creative night and other classes are also being organized.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. studio at 860-354-4318.