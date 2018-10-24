Arts center to hold cheese festival

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will play host to a cheese festival Nov. 4. The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will play host to a cheese festival Nov. 4. Photo: Archive Photo Photo: Archive Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arts center to hold cheese festival 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kent has a chocolate festival. Litchfield has a jazz festival. Now, New Milford has a cheese festival.

The Merryall Center for the Arts will play host to a fall fromage festival Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event at the 8 Chapel Hill Road center will feature cheese, ciders and wines locally and internationally sourced, as well as cheese-themed desserts.

Noted mostly for presenting quality musical performances from May through October, the center has added the festival in keeping with its mission of providing entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills, according to Eileen Monaghan, center co-president.

Cheese and beverages will be provided by local establishments.

Alcoholic beverages, paired with cheese, will be available for individuals 21 and older.

Tickets are $15 per person and will be available at the door and at www.merryallcenter.org.

The center is a non-profit organization, which receives support from the Connecticut Community Foundation and the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

For information, visit the website or email info@merryallcenter.org.