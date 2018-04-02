Arts center announces new webmaster

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced that José Llerena of New Milford has been named webmaster.

Llerena is the founder and director of Optional Reality, a full-service web design and development agency that serves both small business and larger clients such as area hospitals.

It also partners with advertising and marketing agencies to provide those services to their clients.

The company’s focus is on creating responsive (mobile-friendly) websites that are easy to manage and update.

Llerena founded Optional Reality more than 15 years ago.

He is a graduate of Fairfield University and has a master’s degree in creative writing from Iowa State.

Llerena had been on the center’s board for several years, but has stepped down from that role to concentrate on his business.

He continues to support the center through his work as webmaster.

The arts center (www.MerryallCenter.org), located at 8 Chapel Hill Road, is a non-profit organization that has been bringing enlightenment, enrichment and entertainment to the Litchfield Hills since 1951.

It receives support from the Connecticut Community Foundation and the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

Its expanded season, with events on almost every Friday and Saturday, will open May 11.